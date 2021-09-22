Get close to Patsy Cline starting Sept. 30 at Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill., will continue its fall offerings on Sept. 30 with “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” for a two-week run at the playhouse. One of the all-time legends of country music, “A Closer Walk” is a tribute to Patsy’s spirit and a celebration of the music of her life.

Patsy Cline was born Virginia Patterson Hensley, Sept. 8, 1932, in the Shenandoah Valley of Winchester, Virginia. Always spunky and devoted to music, she quit school at the age of 15 to work in a drug store and help support her single mother and her younger brother and sister. In return, her mother dedicated her spare time to helping Patsy’s career, and drove her to Nashville when she was only 16 for her first Grand Ole Opry audition.

Patsy was never shy about self-promotion and impressed everyone the moment they heard her. Ironically, her musical talent was never really rewarded until Walkin’ After Midnight, which was recorded ten years after she began singing professionally. Her incredible musical rendition of this song on the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts in 1957 not only won her the contest, but finally set her on the road to the acclaim she deserved, according to a Timber Lake release.

It was followed three years later by the memorable I Fall to Pieces. Then came Crazy (written by Willie Nelson), She’s Got You, Leavin’ on Your Mind, Sweet Dreams, and Faded Love.

Her last single release was A Closer Walk with Thee. She realized her lifetime ambition of joining the Grand Ole Opry in 1960 and won 10 wards at the WSM Country Music Festival. Cline died at age 30 in March 1963 in a plane crash outside Camden, Tenn.

Patsy Cline will be portrayed at Timber Lake by Broadway’s Felicia Finley. The show will also feature local favorite Darren Mangler. The production is directed by Dana Iannuzzi with music direction by Sam Columbus. “A Closer Walk” was produced at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in fall 2010.

Beginning on Oct. 15, “Timber Lake Terror, The Haunted Experience at Timber Lake” will run Friday and Saturday nights in October. The Experience includes the Trail of Terror, Fun House, and Haunted House, The TLP Escape Room runs Friday and Saturday nights in October beginning Oct. 1. TLP will close out Haunted October on the 30th with their annual offering of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.