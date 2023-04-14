From the original Fort Armstrong to the COVID pandemic, the sweeping and colorful new permanent exhibit at the Putnam Museum and Science Center thoughtfully illuminates the fact that the bonds we share as Quad Citizens and humans are far stronger than the differences between us.

The Putnam (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) on Friday afternoon celebrated the culmination of a three-year process to transform its regional history exhibit (formerly “River, Prairie and People”) into the much more inclusive, diverse “Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories.”

The Putnam Museum and Science Center celebrated the ribbon-cutting for its new “Common Ground” exhibit on Friday, April 14, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

President/CEO Rachael Mullins led an overview and sneak peek of the $750,000 project, including an official Quad Cities Chamber ribbon cutting. The new exhibit formally opens (on the second floor) on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The new exhibit aims to better reflect the changing community of the QC region over many generations, Mullins said.

Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins outside the new permanent regional history exhibit on Friday, April 14, 2023.

“Over 150 years of service in the Quad Cities, the Putnam continues to grow and change to meet the needs of the community,” she said. This work really started about a decade ago, under the leadership of her predecessor, Kim Findlay, and the curator of history and anthropology, Chris Kastell, who led the “Common Ground” project.

“For both of those women, and their passion and vision, the Putnam has continued to build our collection and exhibits that represent the rich fabric of our community and its many cultures,” Mullins (the institution’s boss since 2019) said.

The Putnam reached out to other organizations to help document the diversity of the area, including Friends of Martin Luther King Interpretive Center, LULAC Council 10, and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts.

Mullins speaks at Friday’s press conference and Chamber ribbon-cutting for the new exhibit.

Beyond these close partnerships, groups throughout the Quad Cities provided input and feedback and many had the opportunity to help shape the new exhibit (over 100 people altogether). This intensive collaboration was carefully and intentionally orchestrated in order to ensure that the stories of all Quad Citians are told in the updated history exhibit.

“The reimagined and redesigned regional history exhibit, Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories, is a wonderful example of our community coming together to tell the stories of our past while looking to the future of the Quad Cities,” said Kelly Lao, Vice President of Museum Experiences. “The exhibit engages visitors with new technologies and interactives, brings in the voices of leaders and community members through oral histories and collects and shares the stories of all of our citizens.”

The Putnam completely renovated the gallery and is displaying artifacts from the 250,000-piece collection that have never been featured before. Much of the text across the exhibit is in both English and Spanish.

Continual updates coming

Mullins sees the exhibit (which will be continually updated) as a rallying cry – “What makes us the Quad Cities?” she said. “How do we make sure the entire community is celebrated and included in this work.”

The entrance at the new bilingual exhibit.

Mike Reyes, administrator of LULAC Council 10, said that have collaborated with the Putnam for 15 years, and noted Latinos have migrated to Iowa since the mid-1800s.

“This exhibit gives us a unique opportunity to showcase our Hispanic contributions to the Quad Cities,” he said.

Ryan Saddler, CEO of the Friends of MLK, Inc., praised the Putnam for seeking stories of people from all ethnicities and races, who have “helped make the Quad Cities what we see today.”

“I am excited about what has been done,” he said. “The beauty of our ‘Common Ground’ is that it’s still growing. It’s still got momentum and I hope it gains more momentum as people walk through the exhibit – seeing those stories and hearing those voices.”

Ryan Saddler speaks on Friday as Rachael Mullins looks on.

Much of African-American history has been lost, Saddler said, and this work (including the planned Friends of MLK center and park at 5th and Brady in Davenport) is vital to maintain those stories.

“It’s something that young children and adults can look at with a sense of pride,” he said. “I hope we find a sense of hope and brighter tomorrow, because we can see some of the accomplishments we’ve made – together in this community, we can still do those great things.”

Gaye Burnett, board president for Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, led the effort to collect local oral histories (on video) for the exhibit. That includes the rich history of many Black people who were not originally from the QC, but have moved here over the years.

Gaye Burnett speaks at Friday’s Putnam event.

“This is really important work, to allow us to interview them and share parts of their family history,” she said. “We like for our history to be part of the tapestry of the Quad Cities.”

“I was honored to be a part of this beautiful Quad Cities local history project,” Burnett said. “As a descendant of the African Griots, collecting stories illuminating our history and heritage is a natural part of our DNA. As filmmakers, we understand how documenting the memories and experiences of real people gives us a closer look into each other’s lives. Using the cinematic expertise of independent filmmaker Jonathan Burnett, we captured and preserved the life stories of African Americans and all who have made rich contributions to our community, helping us validate our existence as human beings.”

Including modern times

Mullins noted that the exhibit is built to evolve with the community over time, including a contemporary history gallery – including the most important events in each year since 2018, and a community storytelling booth where visitors can give their input (on a written form or video) on what’s been the most important event in 2023 and what the regional history exhibit should add. The booth allows people to record a brief video (3 minutes at most) and watch other people’s stories.

The exhibit includes a community storytelling booth where people can record their own stories.

“We’re using that information to integrate that into the exhibit storytelling,” Mullins said, noting some people may be asked to do a more formal oral history to be added to the exhibit or archives.

Rather than a traditional chronological timeline, the “Common Ground” exhibit is divided into many sections by subject matter (like wars, civil rights, sports, transportation, labor, agriculture, music, literature, art, religion, QC neighborhoods) and specific communities.

Moline-based Fourth Wall Films produced short videos on a touch screen, about the QC Hispanic community.

They worked with Moline-based Fourth Wall Films to produce many videos that are displayed on touch screens in the exhibit.

“You’ll see a great mix of primary source storytelling, as well as our archival footage and history across the 150 years of collecting here at the Putnam,” Mullins said.

The several touch screens address a variety of thematic content, and one large screen asks visitors to respond to a survey about the Quad Cities (also by touch screen), and you can see the results. It asks things (with multiple choice answers) like:

What QC landmark is the most iconic?

Which bridge is your favorite?

Who has the best ice cream?

How do you cut your pizza?

What is your relationship to the Quad Cities?

How welcoming is the QC?

The Putnam worked with a variety of organizations (30 to 40) to get input, including those traditionally underrepresented in museums, Mullins said.

The contemporary history gallery will continually be updated to include the top stories from the past five years.

History is stories

She said her favorite part of the exhibit is integrating personal stories with history.

“We have storytelling quilts from different communities, just exploring different ways that cultures represent history, that you won’t find in history books,” Mullins said. “Our daily experiences and our lives in the current day are a part of our shared history in the Quad Cities.”

Kastell said very few items from the old regional exhibit made it into the new one – including the U.S. flag that flew over the first bridge that crossed the Mississippi River in 1856 (in the same place at the Putnam, but better lit) and a cornet owned by Bix Beiderbecke, which is taken out annually to kick off the Bix jazz festival in Davenport.

One of the few holdovers from the old exhibit is the American flag (1856) that flew over the first bridge to cross the Mississippi, connecting Rock Island and Davenport.

“After 40 years, it’s good for the artifacts,” Kastell said of switching things out. “Artifacts gotta rest from the light. We’ve been collecting for 40 years, bringing in super relevant stuff. The Mexican-American community, the African-American community, the Jewish community, all of that.

“We had amassed this collection that’s much more relevant to people today,” she said. “That’s why it was important to bring in new stuff.”

About 15 percent of the “Common Ground” exhibit is comprised of items from the vast Putnam collection, and the rest donated or loaned from others.

One of the Putnam’s never-before displayed artifacts is this phonograph (that could record people’s voices) from the USS Davenport, a military ship used during World War II.

Some of the many new artifacts included in this exhibit are from the founding QC families, such as Marguerite LeClaire’s sewing machine, and a phonograph from World War II that was on the USS Davenport, owned by a family in Michigan who wanted it returned to Davenport.

The new exhibit was funded by the Arconic Foundation, the Jim Estes Estate, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Constellation, the Institute of Museum and Libraries Foundation, and the Regional Development Authority.

For more information, visit the Putnam website HERE. To see excerpts from “Common Ground,” see the slide show below.