Residents in flood affected areas who are facing a lengthy cleanup process can get a little help from the Salvation Army.

Starting Monday May 8th, people who live in flood affected areas can pick up a free clean up kit containing a combination mop and broom with a collapsible handle, cleaner, bleach, gloves, mask, brush and other cleaning items. The kit is packed into a plastic container that can be used as a mop bucket.

Residents should bring their driver’s licenses when they pick up their kits. Clean up kits can be picked up at the following locations:

The Salvation Army Moline, 2200 Fifth Avenue, M-Th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call (309) 764-2811 for more information.

The Salvation Army Davenport, 100 Kirkwood Avenue, M-F, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (563) 324-4808 for more information.