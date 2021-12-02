Get free diapers, feminine hygiene products Dec. 16 in Rock Island

Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Rock Island County Health Department this month for another diaper drive.

Those in need of diapers are invited to pick them up 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

There is a limit of 50 diapers per child, and the child must be present in the vehicle during the time of pickup.

Diapers in sizes newborn to 6 will be handed out, and period kits with feminine hygiene products will also be available.

No registration is necessary — just show up.

Items will be given away until supplies last.

RSVP to the diaper drive on Facebook to get a reminder the day of the event.