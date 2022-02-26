The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois announced some big news on Saturday that will make it easier for cookie lovers to get their sweet tooth fix.

This season, the Girl Scouts are teaming up with DoorDash to bring contactless and same-day delivery to the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids areas.

Orders can be placed through the Girl Scouts website or the DoorDash app.

“DoorDash is waiving the fees normally charged to restaurants and suppliers that sell on their platform, so all proceeds from the sale of cookies go directly to the local Girl Scout troop fulfilling the order,” the organization says on its website. “Trying this new method of contactless delivery, tracking and fulfilling orders, working as a team and coordinating with different partners teaches girls lifelong business smarts as upcoming entrepreneurs.”

Find out which cookies are available this year by taking a look at the menu prior to ordering.