The Grinch is back for another holiday season in the Quad Cities – not to steal Christmas, but to steal hearts.

Courtesy of the Moline Parks and Recreation Department, you can register a family member, neighbor, coworker or friend in Moline or Coal Valley to have them grinched!

A sample of a Grinch sign and eggs.

They will walk outside to see a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign,” along with a “rotten” surprise. Deliveries are open to Moline and Coal Valley addresses only – the city attaches the recipient’s name to a Grinch sign and the “rotten” eggs are just green Easter eggs with candy in them. This is the third year of doing the program.

Please choose the correct delivery date at the time of registration:

Dec. 18: Coal Valley

Dec. 19 and 20: Moline

Delivery times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the fee is $12 per sign/eggs. Registration deadline is Dec. 11, 3:30 p.m. Call 309-524-2424 or visit the city website for additional information and to sign up.