Paying for college is one of the biggest concerns students and their families have about continuing education. Filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is a key step in helping finance a college education and is required of all students filing for financial aid and by most colleges for their college scholarships. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) can help students and their families get the process started at their upcoming FAFSA Assistance Nights:

Tuesday, October 18, 4 – 6 p.m.

Clinton Community College, Room #129, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Wednesday, October 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Muscatine Community College, Loper Hall, Room #111, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

Thursday, October 20, 4 – 6 p.m.

Scott Community College, Room #1112, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Prospective students will learn everything they need to know about accessing federal and state student aid, such as grants, work-study and loans to help pay for college. Financial Aid Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help with the application steps.

They’ll also help students determine if they qualify for Iowa’s Last Dollar Scholarship. Through this new program, students who enroll in any one of several different in-demand career technology programs at EICC will have their remaining tuition balance paid by the state. Students complete the FAFSA and the Last-Dollar Scholarship will fill the gap for the entire cost of tuition. Find out more about the program by clicking here.

These sessions are free and open to everyone, regardless of whether they have already committed to attending one of EICC’s colleges or are still considering their options. Everyone is encouraged to file the FAFSA and determine their eligibility for financial aid. To learn more about the FAFSA process, click here. Call 1-888-336-3907 with questions or email the college at eiccinfo@eicc.edu.