United Way of the Quad Cities is making it easier for local families to prepare their income taxes.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, the organization will partner with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistant (VITA) program at eight different sites across the area.

The VITA Program provides free income tax return preparation for taxpayers earning up to $57,000 annually and helps working families take advantage of all eligible tax credits — including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit (CTC) and education credits.

Volunteers from the community will help prepare basic, current-year tax returns for eligible taxpayers free of charge.

In-person and walk-in tax preparation will be offered Tuesday, Feb, 1, through Saturday, April 9.

Drop-off tax preparation is available Wednesday, Feb. 2, through Wednesday, April 13.

Appointments are required and now being accepted for in-person and drop-off tax filing sites.

To make an appointment or find out if you qualify for the program, dial 211 or 563-355-9900.

No appointments are necessary for walk-in sites.

Note: Masks are required. All volunteers and sites will enact health and safety best practices to prevent the spread of Illness.

Learn more about the VITA program here.