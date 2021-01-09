Get in shape with free cabin-fever kettlebells session

Want to keep the New Year’s resolution and emerge from quarantine looking fit?

Rock Valley Physical Therapy will give a free presentation at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Participants will learn strength and resistance exercises you can do from home using kettlebells and other common household items.

To register for the free presentation that’s open to the public and receive Zoom meeting details, visit https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346254

