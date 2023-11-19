Muscatine is getting ready for its holiday season with light shows, a street celebration and much more the weekend of December 1-3.

“We’re excited to have so many wonderful holiday activities for families to enjoy,” said Brad Bark, mayor, and president of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Muscatine is known for its beautiful riverfront, parks, and historic downtown and this is the perfect showcase of our holiday spirit. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the most wonderful time of year.”

The fun starts on Friday, December 1 with the annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Stroll and the holiday bridge light show. The “Illuminate” drive-through light display in Weed Park lets the public enjoy the show from the comfort of their vehicles. A Christmas Tour of Homes benefitting Habitat for Humanity. The bridge and drive-thru light shows will also be available nightly through New Years Eve.

Holiday Street Celebration:

Jingle & Mingle – Friday, December 1 5:30-8 p.m.

Muscatine’s downtown will be transformed into six blocks of holiday festivities, including pictures with Santa, visits from famous holiday characters, free hot chocolate, live music and much more! Over 30 businesses are taking part in the festivities.

Holiday Light Shows:

Norbert F. Beckey Bridge – nightly from December 1 to January 1, 2024

A music and light show will run nightly beginning December 1 and run through the holiday season. The free light show starts on Friday, December 1 at 7:45 p.m. Outfitted with 43 LED light fixtures, this one-of-a-kind bridge light show features 43 LED light fixtures to bring a synchronized music and light show to the public.

Illuminate – nightly from November 23 (Thanksgiving) through December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

In this new attraction, Weed Park will be lit with over 40 professional light displays. The light show, staffed by volunteers, raises funds for Crossroads and Senior Resources. A $10 per car donation is suggested.

Tour of Homes:

Habitat for Humanity Christmas Tour of Homes: Sunday, December 3 from 2 – 4 p.m. Click here or visit Real Estate Resource Associates, 100 W. Second Street.

Visit some of Muscatine’s most beautiful and festively decorated homes during this Habitat for Humanity’s Christmas Tour of Homes event. Visitors can step inside several amazing homes to admire the creative and imaginative holiday decorations. Tours are self-guided and will provide plenty of inspiration.

For more information on these events, click here or here.