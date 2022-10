Bring out of the whole family for some frightfully fabulous fun!

Join Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland for a ghoulishly good time at Fright Night in the Park. Enjoy DJ Jeff James spinning the tunes, goodie bags, trick-or-treating, live entertainment and much more. Fright Night in the Park is Thursday, October 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, located at 101 17th St., Rock Island.

For more information, click here.