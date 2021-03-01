Get involved, give back during Red Cross Month

It’s been one year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic.

The American Red Cross says, since then, people have stepped up to address the emotional needs of families reeling from the coronavirus and 2020’s record-breaking disasters.

“In our region and across the country, trained American Red Cross disaster mental health and spiritual care volunteers have had more than 53,000 conversations to provide emotional support to people in 2020 — which had the greatest number of billion-dollar disasters in a single year,” said the organization in a news release. “In addition, trained volunteers have provided free crisis counseling through the Red Cross Virtual Family Assistance Center for grieving families during COVID-19.”

Illinois Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Celena Roldán says Red Cross Month — which has been anually observed for nearly 80 years — is about honoring the same humanitarian spirit the community has given each other during the pandemic.

“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” said Roldán. “When help can’t wait, they provide families with the support they need during emergencies. During Red Cross Month in March, we honor this humanitarian spirit and ask you to join us by donating, giving blood, volunteering or taking a class to learn life-saving skills.”

The American Red Cross says, last year, more than 70,000 people across the country became new Red Cross volunteers largely to support urgent disaster and essential blood donation needs.

How you can help during Red Cross Month

Donate: Support the American Red Cross’s Disaster Relief efforts. The organization says a gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance. All donations made at the above link will be part of the American Red Cross’s annual Giving Day on March 24 to aid families in need across the country.

Volunteer: Find most-needed positions and local opportunities here.

Give blood: Feeling healthy and well? Make an appointment here. The American Red Cross says even a single donation can make a life-saving difference for a patient in need. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from March 15 through March 26 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Learn life-saving skills: Take a class in skills like CPR and first aid to help in an emergency. Online options include the organization’s Psychological First Aid for COVID-19 course, which covers how to manage stress and support yourself and others. More information is here.