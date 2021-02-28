Get it together: Professional organizer leads free online session

It can be overwhelming and emotional dealing with accumulated papers, mementos, and general household items in times of transition

Lean on Me, a certified senior move manager and organizing coach in the Quad Cities and Chicago, will give tips in a free online event presented by Davenport Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on Zoom.

Topics will include downsizing and “rightsizing” solutions, one step at a time.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7513129

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.