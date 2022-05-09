There’s a new game in town and “Women of QCopoly” gets female leaders in the area on board.
The board game (first introduced in late November 2021) is patterned after Monopoly, but instead of locations in or near Atlantic City, each spot in “Women of QCopoly” has the name and logo of a local business or nonprofit run or owned by women.
The game concept was launched by Junior League of the Quad Cities, a women’s leadership organization that focuses on volunteerism and charitable works in the community.
Sales of the $25 game go to help support QC Junior League programs and community service projects, like a hygiene product drive for YWCA, and projects for QC Closet2Closet, in which volunteers collect and donate gently worn clothes and accessories to preteens and teens in foster care.
Jennifer Davis, local Junior League executive vice president, said Monday that they sought women-owned businesses and nonprofits as sponsors, with spots selling for $250 and the four corners of the game were $1,000.
“We are driving business to the local places that have chosen to sell them, and each sponsor got a feature on our social media and we received lots of feedback, and that was very much appreciated,” she said.
This limited-edition board game is now available at Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, THE Market, and Pulse 84 Energy Station.
The cards in the center of the game are also centered around QC events and locations like the Bix Race, QC River Bandits game, I-74 bridge construction, Channel Cat, etc.
Skeleton Key owner Brandy Vandewalle said Monday she was thrilled to be part of the new game for many reasons.
“Junior League of the Quad Cities, first of all, they do a lot of good in the area,” she said. “I’ve known Jennifer for a while and I know all the time she puts into volunteering. I love the fact that it supports women-owned businesses. As a woman-owned business, I was absolutely on board.”
“I think one of the constant frustrations of being a small business owner is, you can have great products and wonderful customer service, but not have the money to compete advertising-wise,” Vandewalle said. “Anything we can do to band together helps us all.”
The game’s complete sponsors are:
- Quad City Bank & Trust (for the play money)
- Iowa Cancer Specialists
- R5 Salon
- Skeleton Key
- Motherhood Matters
- Heather White Designs
- TapOnIt
- Pulse 84 Energy Station
- Jennie’s Boxcar
- QC Sweet Boutique
- NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative
- Terri’s Dog Styling School
- Verus Chiropractic
- Cafe Express
- Twin State Technical
- Unimpaired Dry Bar
- Julie’s Artistic Rose
- Above the Barre
- Argrow’s House
- Concept Bath
- Splash
- Me & Billy
- Sisler’s Sweet Treats
- QC Investments
- Express Employment
- Total Solutions
- Quad City Animal Welfare Center
- The Catalina Rose
- Humility Homes and Services
- THE Market
- NEST Cafe
- Salon Static
- Shameless Chocoholic
- New Kingdom Trailriders
- YWCA
Skeleton Key is at 520 18th St., Rock Island, first opening in August 2013. Its hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.