There’s a new game in town and “Women of QCopoly” gets female leaders in the area on board.

The board game (first introduced in late November 2021) is patterned after Monopoly, but instead of locations in or near Atlantic City, each spot in “Women of QCopoly” has the name and logo of a local business or nonprofit run or owned by women.

There are 36 QC businesses and nonprofits featured in Women of QCopoly.

The game concept was launched by Junior League of the Quad Cities, a women’s leadership organization that focuses on volunteerism and charitable works in the community.

Sales of the $25 game go to help support QC Junior League programs and community service projects, like a hygiene product drive for YWCA, and projects for QC Closet2Closet, in which volunteers collect and donate gently worn clothes and accessories to preteens and teens in foster care.

Jennifer Davis, local Junior League executive vice president, said Monday that they sought women-owned businesses and nonprofits as sponsors, with spots selling for $250 and the four corners of the game were $1,000.

“We are driving business to the local places that have chosen to sell them, and each sponsor got a feature on our social media and we received lots of feedback, and that was very much appreciated,” she said.

The Junior League board consists of (back L-R) Kirby Marcure, Morgan Enburg, Jackie Celske, Amanda Campbell, Jennifer Davis, and Courtney Walrath Lyon, and (front row) Brittany Bellows and Catherine Ditmer.

This limited-edition board game is now available at Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, THE Market, and Pulse 84 Energy Station.

The cards in the center of the game are also centered around QC events and locations like the Bix Race, QC River Bandits game, I-74 bridge construction, Channel Cat, etc.

Skeleton Key owner Brandy Vandewalle said Monday she was thrilled to be part of the new game for many reasons.

“Junior League of the Quad Cities, first of all, they do a lot of good in the area,” she said. “I’ve known Jennifer for a while and I know all the time she puts into volunteering. I love the fact that it supports women-owned businesses. As a woman-owned business, I was absolutely on board.”

Skeleton Key in downtown Rock Island will host three Rock Island Artists’ Markets in 2022.

“I think one of the constant frustrations of being a small business owner is, you can have great products and wonderful customer service, but not have the money to compete advertising-wise,” Vandewalle said. “Anything we can do to band together helps us all.”

The game’s complete sponsors are:

Quad City Bank & Trust (for the play money)

Iowa Cancer Specialists

R5 Salon

Skeleton Key

Motherhood Matters

Heather White Designs

TapOnIt

Pulse 84 Energy Station

Jennie’s Boxcar

QC Sweet Boutique

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative

Terri’s Dog Styling School

Verus Chiropractic

Cafe Express

Twin State Technical

Unimpaired Dry Bar

Julie’s Artistic Rose

Above the Barre

Argrow’s House

Concept Bath

Splash

Me & Billy

Sisler’s Sweet Treats

QC Investments

Express Employment

Total Solutions

Quad City Animal Welfare Center

The Catalina Rose

Humility Homes and Services

THE Market

NEST Cafe

Salon Static

Shameless Chocoholic

New Kingdom Trailriders

YWCA

Skeleton Key is at 520 18th St., Rock Island, first opening in August 2013. Its hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.