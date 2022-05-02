GOAT commonly stands for “Greatest of All Time.” During the month of May (National Bike Month, National Walk Month and National Runner’s Month), Quad Cities outdoor enthusiasts aren’t kidding around — GOAT means “Get Out and Trail.”

The best place to participate in any of those activities is on the QC trails on both side of the Mississippi River! Returning to the area, Get Out and Trail (GOAT) encourages everyone to explore QC trails with family and friends (and pets too!) and take a break at special GOAT Stops for refreshments and activities, according to a Monday release.

“Get Out and Trail is an excellent example of inter-agency collaboration,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Event Supervisor, Amanda Randerson. “QC area community-oriented agencies working together to bring this incredible free event to the community and highlight the expansive trail system is a great way for residents to learn more about what each agency has to offer, as well as explore areas they may not have in the past.”

This free event — Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — is sponsored by City of Davenport Parks and Recreation, Davenport Public Library, Golf Davenport, Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission’s Freight House Farmer’s Market, Nahant Marsh Education Center, City of Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Visit Quad Cities, City of Riverdale Parks and Recreation, Bi-State Regional Commission, Quad City Bicycling Club, City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation, Bettendorf Trails Committee, River Action, and City of Moline Parks and Recreation.

For more information on activities and trails, click HERE.