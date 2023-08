It’s the only tug-of-war event over the Mississippi River, complete with bragging rights, and some competitors for this year’s Tugfest got in some nighttime practice.

This year’s event will feature a new set-up, as the Iowa team claimed the flow of the river makes it easier for their opposing Illinois team to win.

Either way, LeClaire’s team spokesperson said those manning the rope will be ready for the challenges ahead at Tugfest.