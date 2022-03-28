It’s the next big step in a preschooler’s life, and the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 has announced its Kindergarten Round Up!

Young scholars must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2022, to attend kindergarten in RIMSD #41, and Kindergarten Round Up is for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are the individual building times for rising kindergartners and their families to attend:

April 20 – 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Denkmann (4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island)

Earl Hanson (4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island)

April 20 – 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Rock Island Center for Math & Science (2101 16th Avenue, Rock Island)

April 20 – 3:45 p.m.

Ridgewood (9607 14th Street West, Rock Island)

April 27 – 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (1306 W. 4th Street, Milan)

May 10 – 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Longfellow Liberal Arts (4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island)

May 11 – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Rock Island Academy (930 14th Street, Rock Island)

May 11 – 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Frances Willard (2503 9th Street, Rock Island)

May 19 – 5:00 p.m.

Eugene Field (2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island)

For school boundary information, click here.