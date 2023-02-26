Spring is on the way and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Continuing Education Department and the Muscatine Master Gardeners are helping gardeners get ready with their annual Art of Gardening seminar. It takes place Saturday, March 18 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Muscatine Community College’s Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Registration is $50 and includes lunch. Participants can attend up to five sessions on topics of their choice; some sessions are “make and take” projects that have an additional fee. Attendees can choose from sessions on propagating houseplants, attracting pollinators, air plants, fairy gardens and more.

Click here for the full schedule. Registration is by mail only, click here to download the registration form. Checks should be made out to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Credit card payments can be made over the phone at (563) 288-6161 or (563) 441-4100. The deadline to register is March 10 or when all spots are filled. Call (563) 288-6161, (800) 351-4669 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu with questions.