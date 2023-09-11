If you haven’t filled up in awhile, the prices at the pump may surprise you.

Gas prices have taken a big jump in the last week, especially on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, where the average price is $3.91, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). That’s up from $3.50 a week ago. On the Illinois side, drivers are paying an average of $3.99 a gallon, up a nickel from a week ago.

Oil prices are now at the highest they’ve been all year. Supplies of crude oil have dropped since Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they were extending their production cut-backs again, which is likely driving those higher gasoline prices. AAA says the national average is $3.82 a gallon, and that is considered historically high for this time of year.