The annual Shockingly Modern Saxophone Festival returns to Augustana College, featuring solo and chamber music on Feb. 26, 2022.

The all-day festival will take place in Larson Hall within Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts at Augustana, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The free festival will explore “the nearly unlimited sonic potential of the saxophone” through new composition, improvisation, extended performance techniques, microtonality, electronic music, multimedia, and other experimental elements.

Guest artists will include Susan Fancher and composer Mark Engebretson. The festival also will feature performances from Augustana faculty members John Cummins, Tony Oliver and Randall Hall, Elissa Kana of the University of Iowa, and members of the Augustana College Saxophone Studio.

Fancher is a world-renowned classical saxophonist known who has premiered more than 100 new compositions and continues to collaborate with composers. She has appeared in many of the world’s leading venues, including Sala São Paulo, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, Vienna’s Konzerthaus, Filharmonia Hall in Warsaw, and the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

She teaches saxophone and coaches chamber music at Duke University.

Engebretson is a professor of composition and electronic music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

He is the recipient of a Barlow Commission (for Bent Frequency), North Carolina Artist Fellowship in Composition (for the Concerto for Soprano Saxophone and Orchestra), a Fulbright Fellowship for studies in France, and has received major commissions from Harvard University’s Fromm Music Foundation, and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The day’s schedule for the Augie festival is:

10 a.m. — Concert One

John Cummins and Elissa Kana

Members of the Augustana Saxophone Studio

11 a.m. — Saxophone Masterclass

2:30 p.m. — Concert Two

Randall Hall and Tony Oliver

3:30 p.m. — Guest Artist Q&A

With Susan Fancher and Mark Engebretson

7:30 p.m. — Concert Three

Susan Fancher and Mark Engebretson

SMSF Guest Artists

The festival events are free and open to the public. Masks are required.