Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire will be the place to be on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9.

Not only can you hear live music by the beautiful duo Mo Carter and Alex Axup and sample great locally made beer, you can also pick up a copy of the definitive new guide to brews made in the region, “Quad Cities Beer: A History,” and have it signed by authors Michael McCarty and Kristin DeMarr between 1 and 3 p.m.

The cover of the new book on Quad Cities beer, which sells for $23.99.

The QC has a rich history of brewing that started with the influx of German citizens in the 1800s. Breweries were established on both sides of the Mississippi River. Some of these historic breweries managed to reopen after Prohibition, but national competition ultimately closed the last of these stalwarts in 1956, according to the book summary.

In 1989, Iowa created a special class brewpub permit, and the first of many brewpubs in the area, Front Street Pub & Eatery in Davenport, opened in 1992. Blue Cat Brew Pub in Rock Island opened shortly after. The brewing renaissance has helped to establish the QC as a craft beer destination.

The popularity mirrors the nationwide growth in craft beer production and sales. The sales of craft increased 5%, to $28.4 billion in 2022, and now account for 24.6% of the $115 billion U.S. beer market, according to the Brewers Association.

Michael McCarty with a copy of his new book (among well in excess of 50 titles) at Bent River’s Rock Island taproom, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

McCarty (a prolific author with more than 50 books to his credit) has collaborated often, including his last two books – “Eerie Quad Cities” with John Brassard and “Ghosts of the Quad Cities” with Mark McLaughlin. He wanted to work with DeMarr, since he worked with her many years ago at the old Funny Bone comedy club in Davenport.

He was long intoxicated with the abundant, flavorful history of beer in the QC.

McCarty of Rock Island and DeMarr of Davenport started working on the 176-page book two years ago and it was published just last month by Arcadia Publishing’s imprint American Palate (there are similar beer books by the publisher focusing on Chicago, Cleveland, Buffalo, Boston, Kansas City and Baltimore).

Co-author Kristin DeMarr worked with McCarty at the former Funny Bone comedy club on Kimberly Road in Davenport.

“This was the most ambitious, because first, there are 15 local breweries,” McCarty said Wednesday of his book at Bent River Brewing in Rock Island. They split up the research and writing, with McCarty concentrating more on the history. They have brief profiles of all 15 QC craft breweries (including Blue Cat, which has closed).

“If I did it myself, it would have taken four years,” McCarty said. “I learned how beer was made, the history and the local scene. It was a pretty ambitious project.”

Unlike most history books, this one doesn’t end, since the local beer scene keeps growing and changing, he said. The book also lists taprooms and retail places that serve QC craft beers, as well as craft-related websites, radio and TV programs, and beer-related festivals and events.

Losing a family member

McCarty was especially partial to Blue Cat (113 18th St., Rock Island), which closed for good Jan. 1, 2023.

Blue Cat Brew Pub in downtown Rock Island operated on and off for over 30 years, closing Jan. 1, 2023.

“When Blue Cat closed, it’s like we lost a family member,” he said. “I think they’re going to reopen down the road. They switched ownership three times since they opened.

McCarty and DeMarr sat down with Charlie Cole in February of 2022, almost a year before the closing, and talked about the history of the place, and his becoming a part owner, general manager, and brewer at The Blue Cat. They won medals for every beer they entered into the World Beer Championship in January 2023.

Anyone who had been to Blue Cat prior to 2016 likely encountered Bob Murdock, or Dr. Bob, as locals knew him. Dr. Bob was a co-manager at the Funny Bone in Davenport when it opened in 1992, and that’s where co-authors McCarty and DeMarr met while doing stand-up comedy.

Comedian Tammy Pescatelli did standup there as well. She graciously wrote the afterword for “Quad Cities Beer,” and also wrote a piece for the “Remembering Bob Murdock” section under the Blue Cat Brewing Co.

There is a chapter on a short-lived Bix beer, which was marketed to (but not made in) the QC area, started in 1979 by brewing company in New Ulm, Minn.

The short-lived Bix beer, as seen in the book.

“It also gave me an excuse to talk about Bix,” McCarty said. The book notes the company made 40,000 cans of the beer, but half had no beer in them, and wanted to sell them at the Bix jazz festival in Davenport. But the Bix Jazz Society rejected the idea for several reasons, including having been promised just a 5-percent cut, the book says.

There will be beer

The book foreword (“There Will Be Beer”) was written by Bill Knight, a longtime editor and Western Illinois University journalism professor who gave McCarty his first writing job. “He’s like a walking encyclopedia of beer,” McCarty said.

Knight wrote that the new QC beer book is for everyone, taking pride in all the area has to offer – “and it goes beyond an encyclopedic listing to elaborate on a formidable collection of beer oases.”

The book’s premiere signing was held at Wake Brewing in Rock Island.

Trade groups say that 79% of American adults live within 10 miles of a brewery, but Knight wrote that must be 100 percent for QC residents.

“For our size, we have a lot,” McCarty said. “It doesn’t compare to St. Louis or Chicago, which have hundreds of breweries. You go some medium-sized town, and you’re lucky to have four or five. It’s almost like the way coffee is doing. We seem to have coffee places on every corner, and soon there’ll be a microbrewery on every corner.”

Each QC brewery does a great job of differentiating themselves, he said.

“Each place is really unique. They bring their own flavors and personality,” McCarty said. “I really haven’t had a bad beer in the Quad Cities. I think that’s why it’s a beer destination.”

Workers at the former Blackhawk Brewery, which operated in Davenport from 1944 to 1953.

He has sampled all but about three breweries on the QC Ale Trail (online HERE). The book also lists several craft breweries within day-tripping in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

“The microbreweries are also supportive of each other,” McCarty said, noting there’s no brutal competition, citing friendly neighbors Front Street and Stompbox Brewing on Davenport’s River Drive.

They had the premiere party for the book at Wake Brewing in Rock Island. McCarty’s next book signing will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. He’ll also be at Barnes & Noble at NorthPark Mall Sept. 16, 3-6 p.m.

Copies of the book are available at Nerdspeak Brewery, 7563 State St., Bettendorf.

Author credits

Kristin DeMarr has been a college English/film instructor part-time since 2003. She has done freelance writing and editing for many years. Kristin was the winner of the 2019 Iron Pen Contest from the Midwest Writing Center, and published in their Writer’s Block E-Magazine. She is the author of First Impressions: In Fifty Words, and has several forthcoming publications.

Check out her Facebook page HERE and her blog HERE.

McCarty has been a professional writer since 1983 and the author of over 50 books of fiction and nonfiction. His nonfiction includes Ghostly Tales of Route 66 (co-written with Connie Corcoran Wilson) and Ghost Of The Quad Cities (with Mark McLaughlin) and Eerie Quad Cities (with John Brassard Jr.) the mega books of interviews Modern Mythmakers: 35 Interviews With Horror And Science Fiction Writers And Filmmakers and More Modern Mythmakers which features interviews with Ray Bradbury, Dean Koontz, John Carpenter, Richard Matheson, Elvria, Linnea Quigley, John Saul and more.

His fiction includes Frankenstein’s Mistress: Tales of Love & Monsters, Dracula Transformed and Other Bloodthirsty Tales, Dark Duets, Dark Cities: Dark Tales, A Little Help From My Fiends, Liquid Diet & Midnight Snack, Lost Girl Of The Lake, Biters: Tales of Zombies & Vampires and I Kissed A Ghoul.

McCarty is a five-time Bram Stoker Finalist and in 2008 won the David R. Collins’ Literary Achievement Award from the Midwest Writing Center.

Check out his Facebook HERE and his blog HERE.

Check out the QC Ale Trail locations at qcaletrail.com.

You can order “Quad Cities Beer: A History” on the Arcadia Publishing website HERE or Amazon HERE.