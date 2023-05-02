The State of Illinois requires physicals for all kids who are entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades, as well as those who participate in sports. To help kids get the necessary checkups, the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic will be offering appointment-only physicals at Whiteside County high schools in May and July. School physicals will be $50 and sports physicals will be $35. The clinic takes cash and credit cards or parents and guardians can bring their child’s insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. To schedule an appointment, call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at (815) 626-2230, extension 1422.

Paperwork for physicals should be completed ahead of time, with consent forms signed by a legal guardian. Kids ages 14-17 with a signed consent form do not need to have a guardian present. To access the appropriate paperwork, Parents or guardians can pick up paperwork at the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic, 1300 W Second Street in Rock Falls or access the forms online here under Physical Paperwork.

The following is a list of locations offering physicals and dates.

Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Avenue, Rock Falls, May 3rd, 1-5:30 p.m.



Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Avenue, Sterling, May 18th, 1-5:30 p.m.



Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton, July 11th, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.



Erie High School, 435 Sixth Avenue, Erie, July 13th, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Avenue, Sterling, July 17th, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.



Prophetstown High School, 310 W. Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, July 18th, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.



Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Avenue, Rock Falls, July 19th, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.,



Morrison High School, 643 Genesee Avenue, Morrison, July 26th, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

