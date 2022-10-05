If you collect spores, molds and fungus, don’t mind getting slimed, ain’t afraid of no ghost and know exactly who you’re gonna call, we’re ready to believe you at Ghostbusters Night at the Moline Public Library!

(molinelibrary.com)

Join the fun for an evening of ectoplasm-making, ghost stories and fun with the Ghostbuster Rebels of Illinois. Check out the Ecto-2 outside before coming in to listen to fun stories, play ghostly games and make the slimiest slime! It’s fun for ghosts and ghouls of all ages, and costumes are highly encouraged!

Ghostbusters Night is Wednesday, October 12, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. For more information, click here.