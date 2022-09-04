Once upon a time, criminals in Chicago cringed when they heard about the Quad Cities. Back then, Davenport had the dubious honor of being called “The Wickedest City in America.” Whether they’re about ghosts, gangsters or brothels, there are plenty of stories Davenport has to spill, and they don’t come with milk and cookies.

“The Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours from the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) will get anyone into the Halloween spirit. They’re packed with local history most of us didn’t learn about the Quad Cities in school. Wear running shoes because sidewalks in downtown can be uneven…and you never know when you might need to make a quick getaway.

(gahc.org)

“The Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours are $10 per person and run from September 23-October 28. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your tour time as tours will depart promptly. Purchasing a ticket for a walking tour grants you admission to the GAHC museum. If your tour is at 10 a.m., you may enter the museum after your tour. If your tour starts at 6:30 p.m., you may enter prior to your tour.

For more information on programs at the GAHC, click here.