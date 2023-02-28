Every Tuesday from now until April 11, Western Illinois University-Quad Cities and the United Way are hosting a free tax preparation clinic through VITA from 5-8 p.m. in Riverfront Hall, room 218.

“The VITA program is a shining example of the potential partnerships between our WIU-QC programs, faculty, students, regional agencies and the broader community,” said Jessica Lin, Director of the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics & Decision Sciences. “We’re particularly excited to offer assistance to Spanish and German-speaking households this year.”

The VITA program provides free income tax return preparation for area taxpayers who earn up to $60,000 annually. Volunteers from WIU and the community will help prepare basic and current-year tax returns for eligible taxpayers.

Taxpayers are asked to bring the following to their appointment:

Photo ID for you and your spouse,

Social Security cards (or copies) for you, your spouse and dependents you are claiming. An individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security card.

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents,

A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns or copies of income transcripts from the IRS and state,

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT, 1099-DIV),

Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

The Riverfront Hall is located at 3300 River Drive in Moline. Appointments are encouraged and can be made here. Walk-in appointments are also accepted.