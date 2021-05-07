Get vaccinated at Modern Woodmen Park, score a free River Bandits ticket

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 could score you some Quad Cities River Bandits tickets.

Scott County Supervisor and member of the baseball team’s ownership group Ken Croken announced Friday that a free ticket voucher will be offered to anyone who gets vaccinated at Modern Woodmen Park this weekend.

In partnership with the Scott County Health Department, the minor league baseball venue will host a walk-in clinic 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday for anyone 18 and older — not just Scott County residents.

Croken says, to make the vaccination process quicker and easier, doses of the “one-and-done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered free of charge.

“No appointment necessary,” said Croken. “Nationwide, health officials have reported a growing public preference for walk-in clinics, rather than scheduled appointments. For many, it will be easier to simply ‘show up’ at the baseball stadium on Saturday, get a single shot and get back to their busy lives without taking time away from normal work hours and other responsibilities.”

Croken adds this initiative is to get more people in the community vaccinated in an effort to return to a sense of normalcy.

“Fewer than 30% of all Quad Citians are now fully vaccinated, less than both the national and state rates,” said Croken. “Health experts agree that we must achieve a much higher rate of vaccination in order to resume normal levels of social interaction and economic activity, fully and safely. More importantly, time is of the essence as coronavirus variants continue to evolve and spread further.”

The voucher can be redeemed for a free general admission ticket to any Quad Cities River Bandits home game.

Team owner Dave Heller hopes the incentive for getting vaccinated at the park will pay off.

“Nothing is more important to this organization than the health and well-being of our neighbors across the Quad Cities,” said Heller. “We hope the free game ticket might be just the added ‘push’ people need to do what needs doing to restore the public health and economic vitality of the community we love.”

Find the full 2021 Quad Cities River Bandits schedule here.