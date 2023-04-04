Things will get wild when you party with a purpose to benefit The Niabi Zoo Foundation!

Niabi Zoo is celebrating its 60th birthday and continues to be dedicated to the mission of promoting wildlife conservation through education, research and animal care. Continue the celebration May 4 at The Rust Belt in East Moline!

(Niabi Zoo)

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music by Maggie Speaks while helping the vital work of Niabi Zoo. Enjoy special appearances by the zoo’s ambassadors and an up-close look at the organization’s master plan, providing a unique and educational experience for attendees. Proceeds support the zoo’s animal care, education and conservation programs so Niabi can create new habitats and provide a safe and nurturing home for our animal residents, while educating and inspiring others to make a positive impact on wildlife conservation efforts.

Maggie Speaks (The Rust Belt)

“We are thrilled to host this concert fundraiser to support our ongoing efforts to protect and conserve wildlife, especially as we celebrate our 60th anniversary,” Krisan Steiger, Chair of the Niabi Zoo Foundation, said. “We hope the community will join us for a night of music and fun, while also supporting a great cause to allow the zoo to continue creating memorable experiences for families now and generations to come.”

The Niabi Zoo Birthday Bash is Thursday, May 4 at The Rust Belt, located at 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Purchase your tickets here. For more information, click here.