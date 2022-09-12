Symbio, a folk music duo from Sweden, will perform a free public concert at the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson Street in Bishop Hill on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

Symbio is considered one of the most prominent new bands on the Swedish folk and world music scene. With their strong stage presence, original compositions, and a magical interplay of Johannes Geworkian Hellman on the hurdy-gurdy and LarsEmil Öjeberget on accordion and kickbox, the pair surprises audiences and takes them on a dreamy musical journey. They were awarded “Best Newcomer of the Year” at the Swedish Folk & World Music awards in 2016 and was chosen as official showcase artist at the Folk Alliance International USA 2020, the world’s largest gathering of members of the folk and roots music industry.

For more information about this concert, please call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or click here.