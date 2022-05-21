The next event in Moline Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 Mile Club Series includes your dog(s). The Paws in Motion challenge encourages participants ages five and up to walk or run 30 miles in 30 days with their dog(s), starting June 1. Register for the challenge, complete the miles indoors or outside within the 30-day time frame, turn in the log and earn a Mile Club t-shirt and a dog treat.

Paws in Motion takes place between June 1 – 30 and the deadline for registering is May 31 at 3:30 p.m. Registration is $15 per person. Call 309-524-2424, stop by the Parks Department office at 3635 Fourth Avenue Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or click here for additional details and to sign up.

Mileage logs must be emailed to parksandrec@moline.il.us once participants reach 30 miles. Logs can be turned in early but must be emailed by 11:59 p.m. on June 30 to receive a t-shirt.