Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly.

Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island Parks Concession Stand opens for business with hamburgers, pork tenderloins, brats and hot dogs, Happy Joe’s Pizza and beer sales by Bent River Brewing Company. Concerts run from 7-9 p.m.

August 18th – Funktastic 5

August 25th – Ivan Singh Band (Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Blues Society)

September 1st – Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls

September 8th – Crooked Cactus Band

September 15th – Soul Storm

September 22nd – Phyllis and the Sharks

September 29th – North of 40

October 6th – Piso’s Cure

October 13th – Class of ‘82

October 20th – **Reserved for rain date if needed**

The nine bands will cover a great This year’s Groove series presents a wide variety of local talent and a wide mix of music including rock, funk, soul, R&B and blues. Guests can bring lawn chairs but outside alcohol is not permitted. Parking is available in the lot at 17th Street/First Avenue next to the playground after 6 p.m. or across First Avenue and throughout downtown Rock Island. For more information about the concert series, please call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275 or visit the concert series’ Facebook page here. Call (309) 732-RAIN for weather updates that could affect concerts.