GetInsulin.org helps those who need insulin

A new tool for anyone in the United States struggling to access life-sustaining insulin has launchedy at GetInsulin.org. Created by global diabetes nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, GetInsulin.org connects people with diabetes who take insulin to assistance programs and low-cost solutions that match their unique situation, a news release says.

Insulin is a life-essential medicine for more than 7 million people with diabetes living in the United States.

On GetInsulin.org, users answer a few questions (such as location, insurance type, income, and type of insulin they take) then receive customized action plans to guide them through the access solutions and next steps needed. The site and plan details are available in English and Spanish, can be downloaded or emailed, with the option for follow-up reminders when life changes may happen.

GetInsulin.org is supported by a coalition including the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES), the Endocrine Society, Feeding America, JDRF, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA). GetInsulin.org is funded by Lilly, Mylan, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi.

Since 2013, the list price of insulin has skyrocketed, leaving people without health insurance or on high-deductible insurance plans paying out-of-pocket upwards of $1,000 for a one-month supply of insulin. Sometimes they are unaware of assistance options.

“Insulin is not optional for people with diabetes. The current drug pricing system that leaves many unsure of how to access their insulin needs to change, and that change will take time. Right now there are assistance options out there for many struggling to access insulin, but individuals may not know about programs or those programs may be difficult to navigate,” said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. “GetInsulin.org is designed to address this immediate and solvable problem – to simplify the process of getting people to the right help and getting them access to insulin in the immediate term.”

For more information, go to GetInsulin.org.