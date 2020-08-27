Getting help for mental health issues during the pandemic

The pandemic has affected our lives in so many ways, some of those being social isolation, added stress and feeling more anxious, which can greatly impact our mental health.

Rhonda’s House, a peer-run respite center in DeWitt, provides a safe space for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Todd Noack, the Executive Director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services, says that more people have been seeking help since the pandemic started.

Life Connections offers virtual wellness services to anyone who needs them, which you can find information about on their website.