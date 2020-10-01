Getting through flu season safely during pandemic

Local health facilities are hoping people take steps to keep themselves and others healthy.

The Rock Island County health department says, 21 people are hospitalized from Covid-19 right now on the Illinois side of the river.

A few people have gone home in the past 24 hours but hospitalizations are approaching the numbers from April and May.

Scott County doesn’t keep track of hospitalizations.

Because of that, the arrival of flu season has health officials wary.

A Hy-Vee pharmacist says, it makes the flu shot that much more important. A woman who received a flu shot also spoke to Local 4.