On June 3, 2021, Alex Marietta left work on his bicycle and was crossing East Kimberly Road when he was killed by a driver, a news release says.

A “ghost bike” is an old bike, painted white, that is left behind as a sign of a tragic death

caused by a motorist. It’s a reminder for drivers to cease distracted driving and share the road

with cyclists, the release says.

(contributed photo)

An anonymous person left a ghost bike for Alex Marietta where he was hit and killed. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the community will dedicate the bike, and Marietta’s wife, Kristen Marietta, will talk briefly and answer questions.

The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Davenport Avenue and Kimberly Road in

Davenport.

A jury found Bobby Hunt Jr. guilty in connection with the fatal crash, court records show.