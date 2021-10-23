Ghosts, goblins will be part of Halloween Mardi Gras parade on Monday

The Clinton Halloween Mardi Gras Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 8th Avenue North and 2nd Street.

It will travel south on 2nd Street from 8th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South, where it will turn west onto 5th Avenue South, a news release says.

The parade will travel on 5th Avenue South to 3rd Street and will turn north on 3rd Street.

It will disband at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 3rd Street.

Staging will restrict parking in the 200 block of 7th Avenue North and 200 block of 8th Avenue North, as well as the 800-1200 block of Pershing Boulevard.

