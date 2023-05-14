Circus Pop! – The Giant Bubble Show will make its first Davenport stop to benefit the nonprofit group Kinna’s House of Love, according to a news release.

Advance tickets for ages 2-12 and seniors ages 65 and older are $5, and $11 for adults. Tickets at the door are $7 for ages 2-12 and seniors ages 65 and older, and $13 for adults. For tickets, visit here.

Shows will be at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the TMBC (Together Making A Better Community) Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

Circus Pop! The Giant Bubble Show is a production of Suesakul Shows. The show, which premiered in 2023, features Ringling Bros. alumnus Logan Jimenez. For 60 minutes, Jimenez will combine stunts such as fire-eating, daring escapes, and crawling inside a giant balloon with bubble artistry. He effortlessly creates bubble sculptures, bubbles that burst into flames, and bubble volcanoes.

Our Local 4 News 2023 Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities winner Luekinna Hodges, is the founder of Kinna’s House of Love Inc. The nonprofit group supports single women and young girls without children who have experienced domestic violence.