Why did the giant potato come to Iowa?

Alas, it’s not here to make a giant batch of fries, mashed potatoes or even poutine. It’s part of the Famous Idaho Potato Tour and is making sure all “eyes” are on it by stopping at the Adler Theatre in Davenport for an appearance at the PFG/TPC Rock Island Spring Food Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The potato isn’t real, but if it was, it would definitely feed a crowd if you could wait long enough for it to grow. A four ton spud like the one on the giant truck would take 7,000 years to reach maturity. However, it would make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes or 1,000,000 average size French fries. That’s assuming you can wait the two years it would take for a potato this size to bake. The giant tuber and truck took nearly a year to build and made its debut in 2012 for the Idaho Potato Commission’s 75th anniversary. Since then, it’s crisscrossed the country, promoting Idaho potatoes and raising funds for charities in the towns it visits.

For more information, including a-peeling recipes, information on the truck and tour stops, click here. The Adler Theatre is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.