Gift returns after December holidays include adopted pets to local shelters

A kitten or a puppy under the Christmas tree seems like a special gift for the holidays.

Shelters say, every year, they see pets returned right back to the shelter.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport started to see the adopted animals returned as early as a few days after Christmas to two months following the holidays.

Elizabeth Corn, Director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, has seen it before year after year.

“We did see a few, probably about the same as every other year,” says Corn.

Dogs and cats adopted for the holidays are brought back in the days, weeks and months after.

Staff at King’s Harvest work with every adopter to try and lower the number of pets returned.

Corn says, “We do kind of discourage pets as gifts for other people. That’s something we kind of are extra cautious about during the holidays. We are a little more scrutinizing on the applications. We want people to adopt still, but we don’t want them to adopt a cat for somebody else, and then the other cat person isn’t interested, or it’s not the right fit for them.”

Oftentimes, pets are returned when there is a lack of research, the family may not be ready for the commitment or the pet may not be the right fit.

Corn is asking people not to adopt pets as gifts and think it through.

“We really try to keep our return numbers low. It does happen. We love people to adopt our pets, but we want them to go to who’s filling out the application,” says Corn.

The shelter gets about two returns a month on pets.

While they don’t like to see animals come back, they say it’s better than whatever the alternative might be.