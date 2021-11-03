Gifts and specials galore on tap for 4th-annual Moline Centre Holiday Hop

The Moline Centre Holiday Hop will be Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13.

There are many, many goodies and specials to be had next week, as downtown Moline kicks off the holiday shopping season during the 4th-annual Holiday Hop, Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. Check out all these participating businesses —

  • Analog II – $4 drafts and free token cup for the first 30 through the door each day. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Bad Boyz Pizza – $3 off large pizzas. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Bent River Brewing Company – FREE S’mores bar & hot chocolate. Friday 4-8.
  • Bierstube – Specialty Holiday Drinks, kids eat free Saturday, and 10% off all merchandise and more! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • The Black Box Theatre – Meet Santa, and children’s books gift bag! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-3.
  • The Catalina Rose – Alex and Alan Music Duo, Girl Scout Caroling, Treat bags, giveaways, discounts. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • The Central Store – A wide variety of seasonal crafted beer throughout the State of Illinois. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Cruz Cutz – In house raffle. Saturday 12-5.
  • Dead Poet’s Espresso – Poet’s Drinks Trivia: Get 3 out of 4 correct and win $5 gift card, with a grand prize of $25 gift card. Poet Poem Trivia: Get 7 out of 9 correct and win free merchandise. Saturday 10-4.
  • Fig Tree Bookstore – Holiday open house. 10% storewide savings! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • First Midwest Bank – Official trolley sponsor of the Holiday Hop. Decorated windows on 5th Avenue: Two with photograph backdrops and two painted by local artist. Free parking in 15th Street parking lot.
  • Galena Brewing Company Ale House – $4 pints $2 shots live band Friday at 8. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Ice Sculptures by Rob Storm – Live demonstrations being held at the Historic Block Plaza and Parking Lot U (behind Bent River & Bierstube). Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Julie’s Artistic Rose – 20% Store-wide savings, drawings, and refreshments. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Keep Pushing Skate Shop – 10% off everything in store. 15% off full completes. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Lagomarcino’s – In-House Event/Special: Get Grinched at Lago’s! Selfie with the Grinch, Shots of Hot Fudge, and a Grinch Ice Cream Menu. Friday 5-8; Saturday 12-4.
  • The Little Brown Box Delicatessen – Serving up festive lunch & dinner, as well as offering samples of house made soup and chocolate chip cookies! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Los Portales – Half off margaritas and appetizer specials. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Moline Foundation – Enjoy Holiday Painted Windows @ 1505 River Drive & 1620 5th Avenue.
  • O’Keefe’s Irish Pub – “The Nice List” (all elf band). Hot Cocoa Bar. Friday 5-7.
  • Pink Dynamic Dolls – Holiday Programs, Appetizers, and P.D.D. merchandise to sell. Saturday 2-5.
  • The Project of the Quad Cities – Open house/free hot chocolate bar. Friday 5-7; Saturday 1-3.
  • Pub 1848 – Festive drink specials, and hot cocoa & cider bar! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6
  • Quad City Storm – Nov. 12 game is Autism Awareness Night and Nov.13 Quad City Storm Game – Salute to Military Night. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.
  • River Music Experience – Busking with holiday carols.
  • The River House – Staff costume competition. Complimentary holiday snacks. Holiday raffle! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Splash – “Soak” into the holidays at Splash with a holiday open house, with plenty of fun and creative holiday crafted items. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Stitch, Please Custom Embroidery – Free holiday T -shirts. *while supplies last* Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Stoney Creek Inn – $2 wassail, $1 beers, complimentary hot cocoa, holiday face painting, kids activities. Friday 4-8, Saturday 12-6.
  • The Svithiod Club – Jingle juice & Santa hat cocktails. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • The Market: A Journey to Joy – Christmas Reveal Shopping Extravaganza. Join The Market as 40+ makers, crafters abs curators launch their Christmas lines! Saturday 12-4.
  • The Shameless Chocoholic – Friday Live music w/ Front Porcher Pickers 4-7. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be serving up gourmet hot chocolate w/ homemade marshmallows. Disney on Ice drawings! Saturday: Holiday gift premiere. FREE hot chocolate and homemade marshmallows. Mrs. Claus and her Elf helper will be helping write letters to Santa (noon-3). Free samples from 3-6. Disney on Ice drawings! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Triple I Sportscards Inc. – Boxes & Packs 10% Off, Singles – 25% Off (Excluding Graded Cards). Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Two Rivers Massage – FREE half hour GC when you purchase three 1-hour GC. FREE Aromatherapy upgrade with any GC purchase. FREE Spot Hot Stone upgrade with purchase of 90 min GC. *enter to win a ONE HOUR Swedish massage* Friday 4-7; Saturday 12-5.
  • V.I.P.’s Corner Bar & Grill – Food & Drink Specials – Things for Kids: Games, Puzzles, Treat Bags. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.
  • Visit Quad Cities – VQC will be front and center at the River House patio/plaza. We will be playing all your favorite holiday classics while we pass out some sweet treats to the patrons. Friday 4-7; Saturday 12-6.
  • WaterMark Corners – All Day specials: • Discounts on our favorite gifts of the season! • Receive $10 WaterMark Cash for every $50 Spent! Happy Hour Specials (Fri. & Sat. 4pm-7pm): • Live Music & Featured Drink Specials in the new Corner Bar at WaterMark • FREE Set of Personalized Stationery.

