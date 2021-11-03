Gifts and specials galore on tap for 4th-annual Moline Centre Holiday Hop

There are many, many goodies and specials to be had next week, as downtown Moline kicks off the holiday shopping season during the 4th-annual Holiday Hop, Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. Check out all these participating businesses —

Analog II – $4 drafts and free token cup for the first 30 through the door each day. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Bad Boyz Pizza – $3 off large pizzas. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Bent River Brewing Company – FREE S'mores bar & hot chocolate. Friday 4-8.

Bierstube – Specialty Holiday Drinks, kids eat free Saturday, and 10% off all merchandise and more! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

The Black Box Theatre – Meet Santa, and children's books gift bag! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-3.

The Catalina Rose – Alex and Alan Music Duo, Girl Scout Caroling, Treat bags, giveaways, discounts. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

The Central Store – A wide variety of seasonal crafted beer throughout the State of Illinois. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Cruz Cutz – In house raffle. Saturday 12-5.

Dead Poet's Espresso – Poet's Drinks Trivia: Get 3 out of 4 correct and win $5 gift card, with a grand prize of $25 gift card. Poet Poem Trivia: Get 7 out of 9 correct and win free merchandise. Saturday 10-4.

Fig Tree Bookstore – Holiday open house. 10% storewide savings! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

First Midwest Bank – Official trolley sponsor of the Holiday Hop. Decorated windows on 5th Avenue: Two with photograph backdrops and two painted by local artist. Free parking in 15th Street parking lot.

Galena Brewing Company Ale House – $4 pints $2 shots live band Friday at 8. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Ice Sculptures by Rob Storm – Live demonstrations being held at the Historic Block Plaza and Parking Lot U (behind Bent River & Bierstube). Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Julie's Artistic Rose – 20% Store-wide savings, drawings, and refreshments. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Keep Pushing Skate Shop – 10% off everything in store. 15% off full completes. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Lagomarcino's – In-House Event/Special: Get Grinched at Lago's! Selfie with the Grinch, Shots of Hot Fudge, and a Grinch Ice Cream Menu. Friday 5-8; Saturday 12-4.

The Little Brown Box Delicatessen – Serving up festive lunch & dinner, as well as offering samples of house made soup and chocolate chip cookies! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Los Portales – Half off margaritas and appetizer specials. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Moline Foundation – Enjoy Holiday Painted Windows @ 1505 River Drive & 1620 5th Avenue.

O'Keefe's Irish Pub – "The Nice List" (all elf band). Hot Cocoa Bar. Friday 5-7.

Pink Dynamic Dolls – Holiday Programs, Appetizers, and P.D.D. merchandise to sell. Saturday 2-5.

The Project of the Quad Cities – Open house/free hot chocolate bar. Friday 5-7; Saturday 1-3.

Pub 1848 – Festive drink specials, and hot cocoa & cider bar! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6

Quad City Storm – Nov. 12 game is Autism Awareness Night and Nov.13 Quad City Storm Game – Salute to Military Night. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.

River Music Experience – Busking with holiday carols.

The River House – Staff costume competition. Complimentary holiday snacks. Holiday raffle! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Splash – "Soak" into the holidays at Splash with a holiday open house, with plenty of fun and creative holiday crafted items. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Stitch, Please Custom Embroidery – Free holiday T -shirts. *while supplies last* Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Stoney Creek Inn – $2 wassail, $1 beers, complimentary hot cocoa, holiday face painting, kids activities. Friday 4-8, Saturday 12-6.

The Svithiod Club – Jingle juice & Santa hat cocktails. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

The Market: A Journey to Joy – Christmas Reveal Shopping Extravaganza. Join The Market as 40+ makers, crafters abs curators launch their Christmas lines! Saturday 12-4.

The Shameless Chocoholic – Friday Live music w/ Front Porcher Pickers 4-7. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be serving up gourmet hot chocolate w/ homemade marshmallows. Disney on Ice drawings! Saturday: Holiday gift premiere. FREE hot chocolate and homemade marshmallows. Mrs. Claus and her Elf helper will be helping write letters to Santa (noon-3). Free samples from 3-6. Disney on Ice drawings! Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Triple I Sportscards Inc. – Boxes & Packs 10% Off, Singles – 25% Off (Excluding Graded Cards). Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Two Rivers Massage – FREE half hour GC when you purchase three 1-hour GC. FREE Aromatherapy upgrade with any GC purchase. FREE Spot Hot Stone upgrade with purchase of 90 min GC. *enter to win a ONE HOUR Swedish massage* Friday 4-7; Saturday 12-5.

V.I.P.'s Corner Bar & Grill – Food & Drink Specials – Things for Kids: Games, Puzzles, Treat Bags. Friday 4-8; Saturday 12-6.

Visit Quad Cities – VQC will be front and center at the River House patio/plaza. We will be playing all your favorite holiday classics while we pass out some sweet treats to the patrons. Friday 4-7; Saturday 12-6.

– VQC will be front and center at the River House patio/plaza. We will be playing all your favorite holiday classics while we pass out some sweet treats to the patrons. Friday 4-7; Saturday 12-6. WaterMark Corners – All Day specials: • Discounts on our favorite gifts of the season! • Receive $10 WaterMark Cash for every $50 Spent! Happy Hour Specials (Fri. & Sat. 4pm-7pm): • Live Music & Featured Drink Specials in the new Corner Bar at WaterMark • FREE Set of Personalized Stationery.