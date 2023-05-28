On Saturday, June 3, GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities – the local Down syndrome achievement center – will work alongside the network of more than 60 playhouses throughout the United States and Mexico to host a GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge event.

Gigi’s Playhouse will hold its annual Superhero 5K run, 1 mile walk, and Kids Dash for Down syndrome, a news release says. Visit here to learn more or here to register for the local event.

The GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge acts as a bridge that provides exposure, interaction, and ultimately understanding to reach our goal of acceptance and inclusion.

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities will host this event to challenge the community to join a physical and social movement for the acceptance of all individuals just as they are.

The event will be at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.

GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. Today, there are 57 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and serve families in more than 83 different countries. With worldwide demand to open over 200 locations, GiGi’s Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.