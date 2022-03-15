GiGi’s Playhouse invites you to help celebrate World Down Syndrome Day!

GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers we celebrate Down syndrome every day, but March 21 is their day to share it with the world! Working with a network of 55 playhouses throughout the United States, Mexico and 82 countries globally, GiGi’s Playhouse is offering these great activities at GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, 3906 38th Avenue, Moline:

Saturday, March 19 – Open House, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 – World Down Syndrome Day Sock Hop, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 21 – Open House, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PLUS a virtual party at 5:00 p.m. with all GiGi’s locations.

(gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities)

All community members are welcome to participate in any of the activities. Registration is not required for the open house, but registration is required for the sock hop and virtual party. Click here to register.

World Down Syndrome Day is a global event to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down syndrome. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

(gigisplayhouse.org)

GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities opened its doors over 10 years ago, and today there are 55 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and in more than 80 different countries. GiGi’s Playhouse’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.

