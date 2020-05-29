Gigi’s Playhouse hosting virtual race to promote acceptance

Another fundraiser race goes virtual – this one for GiGi’s Playhouse.

It’s the first ever Step To Accept happening across the country next weekend.

The goal of the virtual race is to hit 7 million steps as a way to step across America and promote acceptance of down syndrome.

“Individuals with down syndrome, one of the downfalls is acceptance,” said Pam Lynch, GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities site director. “They struggle with being accepted in their communities and in their schools and so we’re stepping for that acceptance, we want to encourage everyone to accept individuals regardless of their ability.”

The race will be Saturday June 6th at 11 a.m. More information can be found here.