Gigi’s Playhouse to host Superhero Run, Walk, Dash

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities will host a Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Kids’ Dash on June 5 as a physical and social movement for acceptance.

Visit www.AcceptanceChallenge.org to register https://gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities and the Down syndrome community will host. the event at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

ABOUT GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE

GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. Today, there are more than 50 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and serve families in more than 50 different countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic its virtual education platform, GiGi’s At Home, continued the organization’s commitment to offering free programming to families, both live and on-demand.

For more information, visit www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.