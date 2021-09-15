GiGi’s Playhouse turns 10, to hold gala Oct. 9 at Rhythm City

GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will hold its annual celebration of acceptance at the 2021 “i have a Voice” Gala. This year they are celebrating 10 years of supporting the voices of individuals with Down syndrome here in the Quad Cities as the local Playhouse turns 10 on October 1st.

The Gala takes place on Oct. 9, at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. In addition to the entertainment by young adults, mentors and host families, the gala will feature a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing and live entertainment and chances to win various auction items, complimentary photo booths. There is also a virtual attendance options for those unable to attend in person.

This past year, GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities held over 2,000 hours of programming, even during Covid shutdowns. Many programs have been held virtually during Covid with at home kits provided to families. All programs GiGi’s offers are free for individuals with Down syndrome (all ages) and that is made possibly by your support of this event.

Donations to the gala will fund educational programs like literacy and math tutoring; therapeutic-based programs like speech and language therapy.

GiGi’s Playhouse is the only nationwide network of Down syndrome achievement centers, changing lives through free, results-driven programs for individuals of all ages, families and communities. GiGi’s Playhouse is an inspirational and dedicated place to benefit from free programs nourishing self-esteem, confidence and continuous improvement. Beyond helping individuals with Down syndrome, they address the larger vision of global acceptance for people of all abilities through #GenerationG.

With over 50 Playhouses across the United States and Mexico, the organization is growing by 16% each month, and aims to have a playhouse in every state by 2021. Surviving completely on donor funds, GiGi’s Playhouse breaks down barriers and changes the way the world accepts individuals with Down syndrome by fostering acceptance and hope for everyone.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization founded in 2003 by CNN Hero Nancy Gianni after the birth of her daughter GiGi. For more information, visit www.GiGisplayhouse.org.

For tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities at the 2021 “i have a Voice” Gala, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/gala.