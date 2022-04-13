Gilda’s Club is offering an educational workshop for good nutrition for cancer patients and survivors.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host ‘Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors,’ a free workshop for people affected by cancer to learn about nutrition during and after cancer treatment. Highlighting ways to stay healthy, Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD will present the workshop on Wednesday, April 27, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Annunciata Conference Room (Pavilion 1, first floor) at 1351 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Held in a hybrid format, participants are invited to join in-person or via Zoom. Dinner will be provided to all in-person attendees. Reservations are required for both in-person or online attendees. To register, click here or call (563) 326-7504.

This program was made possible by funding from the Genesis Cancer Institute.