Gilbraith announces her candidacy for mayor of Davenport

Athena Gilbraith has announced her candidacy for mayor of Davenport.

She will publicly announce her candidacy at the Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 19, sponsored by Friends of MLK and the Lincoln Center of Davenport. She will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport, a news release says. The event itself will begin at 11 a.m.

Gilbraith is a native of Davenport, where she continues to work, volunteer, and raise her four children, the release says. Gilbraith, a social-justice advocate, is the recipient of several awards for community advocacy, including the Quad Cities YWCA “Race Against Racism” award, Emerge Iowa’s DAWN Jo Ann Zimmerman award for outstanding state activist, and is an Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Woman Honoree.

More recently, she was inducted into the state’s Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame as an outstanding state activist.

Gilbraith’s advocacy stretches locally serving as the Davenport NAACP press and publicity chairwoman, NAACP Political Action Committee co-chairwoman, as well as serving with Progressive Action For the Common Good, parent advocacy ASK Resource Center Davenport Leaders, and Scott County Democratic Party Central Committee. She is the secretary and executive board member for the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus.

Gilbraith has a background in federal and state politics and in communications, working in the private sector and in marketing with businesses across the Quad City area. she was editor of the “Women’s Edition Magazine – Quad Cities” for more than a decade and more recently for “Swing Left,” a national Political Action Committee as the regional organizing coordinator for the state of Iowa. She is the founder and CEO for her political non-profit, Take Back.

If elected, Gilbraith will serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport, and the second woman to serve as mayor. For more information, visit her website.