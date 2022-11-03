Kevin Carlson of Davenport is an enthusiastic Mo Bro for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

Gilda’s Club is working this month to raise funds for their free services for people battling cancer and those that support them. They are doing this through No-Shave November.

Carlson lost his mother in 2011 to Glioblastoma Stage Four, and he was helped by the invaluable services of Gilda’s Club.

“I joined a survivors’ group for people that had lost loved ones. They made me realize I wasn’t alone and that my experiences could help others,” he said Thursday by email. “Sometimes I went there and didn’t even go in. Just knowing they were there was comforting. I know they do this for thousands of people and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Carlson has launched a fundraising page for No-Shave November HERE.

“Grow Your Mo” is in the spirit of No Shave November, calling attention to all cancers. “We are asking the men in our community to grow a mustache and raise awareness to the thing many cancer patients lose during treatment—their hair,” Carlson said.

He and Gilda’s Club are encouraging men to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache and raise funds for Gilda’s Club this month. Mo Bros (participants in Grow Your Mo) have a goal to raise $100 personally. Once they achieve this goal, they receive a kick-butt T-shirt that proudly shows off their status as Mo Bros, Carlson said.

They are asking local barbers and salons to participate by sponsoring Grow Your Mo. Sponsors will be featured on the back of the T-shirt, on the event webpage, eblasts to over 4,000 people, featured in a custom social media campaign, and on Dec. 1st at The Ridge in Davenport, for the Stache Pageant Finale.

“Your support of Grow Your Mo will help ensure that our free programs of social and emotional support continue to serve the families and individuals coping with the devastating diagnosis of cancer in the Quad-City area and surrounding communities,” Carlson’s fundraising site says. “Funds raised stay locally to support the free programs and services Gilda’s Club provides.”

The rules are simple, according to Gilda’s Club:

RULE ONE Create your Fundraising Page, click on the “Fundraise” button, provide your info, set your goal then blast it out to everyone you know.

RULE TWO For the entire month of November, each Mo Bro must grow and groom a moustache. You may grow a beard or goatee with your ‘stache but the night of the Stache Pageant Grand Finale you will be disqualified if you have more than a glorious mustache.

RULE THREE Raise $100 by using the power of the Mo to create conversation and raise awareness and funds for Gilda’s Club QC’s free services for families and individuals coping with cancer.

Three winners will be announced on Dec. 1st – Best Mustache in the Quad Cities, People’s Choice and The Rainmaker (who raised the most funds for Gilda’s Club), and each will be given a coveted trophy.

For more information on Gilda’s Club QC, click HERE.