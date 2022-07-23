Gilda’s Club Quad Cities joins its Cancer Support Community (CSC) and Gilda’s Club network partners in the launch of a new social media campaign, #GetScreened, to encourage people to take a pledge to get their routine cancer screenings and urge their friends and families to do the same.

The #GetScreened initiative comes as a response to the relaunch of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot, in which the President and the First Lady announced a call to action to prioritize a return to routine cancer screenings. It is estimated that nearly 10 million screenings were missed over the course of the pandemic. Routine screenings are a critical part of a person’s healthcare. Missed screenings may result in cancer being detected and diagnosed at a later, more advanced stage.

“[Had] I not had the screenings, I would not have found it,” said Jennifer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram. “It was way deep inside and I had no other signs or symptoms. So I was grateful that I was able to have a mammogram to catch it quickly and get into my treatment quickly, and right now I am cancer free.”

To promote a return to routine screenings, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, alongside its network partners, will be promoting the pledge during the week of July 25, 2022. People will be directed to a specially-designed landing page that also serves as an educational hub for information and support related to routine screenings.

Routine screening education and support is a key aspect of the #GetScreened campaign because distress, such as anxiety and depression, is commonly experienced by people impacted by cancer. Distress can also prevent individuals from seeking cancer screenings. For this reason, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides emotional support and referral services along the entire cancer continuum ― from before screening to waiting for test results and throughout diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship ― at their location and via CSC’s toll-free Cancer Support Helpline.

Through this #GetScreened campaign, the organization is answering the White House’s call to action to mobilize people to resume their missed or delayed routine cancer screenings.

For more information about the pledge and to access resources on cancer screenings, visit here.