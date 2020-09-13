Gilda’s Club expands locations, closes River Drive clubhouse in Davenport

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, an affiliate of Cancer Support Community, has announced a partnership that will expand its locations and close the doors of the familiar Gilda’s Club location on River Drive, Davenport.

For some time, the club has been housed behind the clubhouse’s familiar red door on River Drive in Davenport. Gilda’s Club has announced a partnership with Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health – Trinity hospital systems, which will give Gilda’s Club members locations on both sides of the river.

The River Drive clubhouse will be placed on the market this month. A final date for moving to the two new locations has not been determined but is expected by 2021.

Co-locating within each hospital will allow Gilda’s Club to serve more members with greater access to programs, according to a news release.

In 2018, the Board of Directors for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities voted to pursue hospital partnerships with the two major area hospital systems.



The new spaces will be custom-built and retain a warm, home-like environment to meet cancer patients and their families’ needs. Former board member and long-time supporter Steve McCann has led an effort to realize the vision of serving the entire Quad-Cities on both sides of the river.

“Leaving the current site on the hill overlooking the Mississippi was not an easy decision for Gilda’s Club,” McCann said. “Locating in the hospitals on both sides of the river is the right decision long- term for our present and future members.”

“Members will find the new spaces to provide that inviting, homelike feel they’ve come to love about the current clubhouse while being more accessible and better accommodating all the program needs,” he said.



History and programs

Founded in 1998, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has grown in program offerings and members. Each year, the club serves more than 1,000 members impacted by cancer across 13 counties in Iowa and Illinois.

Gilda’s Club is also for caregivers and loved ones who support the person with the diagnosis.

Members participate in an array of programs, including support groups, healthy-lifestyle activities, youth and teen programs, educational programs, and more.

All programs and services at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are free to those impacted by cancer.