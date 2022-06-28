Yoga has been shown to have numerous affects on both mind and body. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop called “Why Do Yoga? Benefits of Yoga Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, July 12, from 12-1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities’ Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, in Moline and via Zoom.

Chair Yoga instructor Kelly Craft, LVCYT will talk about the benefits of yoga, explain what to expect from Gilda’s Club’s yoga sessions, demonstrate some of the poses and answer questions. Yoga is for everyone and poses can be tailored to any comfort and ability level.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom, but registration is required. For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.